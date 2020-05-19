Lamar County was up to 44 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and one death as of the 7 p.m. Tuesday case count update from DPH. Lamar is recorded as having eight hospitalizations.
Statewide there have been 38,855 confirmed cases with 7076 hospitalizations and 1675 deaths.
Surrounding counties:
Pike: 44 cases, 9 hospitalizations and 2 deaths.
Upson: 267 cases, 34 hospitalizations and 31 deaths.
Monroe: 102 cases, 16 hospitalizations and 7 deaths.
Butts: 199 cases, 21 hospitalizations and 17 deaths.
Spalding: 246 cases, 43 hospitalizations and 14 deaths.
Confirmed cases of COVID-19 in long-term healthcare facilities here and in surrounding counties from Dept. of Community Health as of 7 p.m. May 19:
Sunny Grove (Lamar) 28 patients, 11 positive cases, 0 deaths, 0 staff positive.
PruittHealth - Forsyth (Monroe): 52 patients, 53 positive cases, 6 deaths, 10 staff positive.
Bolingreen Health and Rehab (Monroe): 92 patients, 1 positive cases, 0 deaths, 2 staff positive.
Providence Healthcare (Upson): 73 patients, 62 positive cases, 15 deaths, 28 staff positive.
Harborview Health (Upson): 85 patients, 30 positive cases, 15 deaths, 28 staff positive.
Brightmoor Health Care (Spalding): 87 patients, 69 positive cases, 17 deaths, 20 staff positive.
Brightmoor Senior Living (Spalding): 54 patients, 0 positive cases, 0 deaths, 1 staff positive.
Westbury Health Care & Rehab (Butts): 126 patients, 122 positive cases, 29 deaths, 36 staff positive.
