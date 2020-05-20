Lamar County remained 44 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and one death as of the 7 p.m. Wednesday case count update from DPH. Lamar is recorded as having eight hospitalizations.
Statewide there have been 39,801 confirmed cases with 7171 hospitalizations and 1697 deaths.
Surrounding counties:
Pike: 45 cases, 9 hospitalizations and 2 deaths.
Upson: 267 cases, 35 hospitalizations and 31 deaths.
Monroe: 108 cases, 17 hospitalizations and 7 deaths.
Butts: 205 cases, 21 hospitalizations and 18 deaths.
Spalding: 251 cases, 43 hospitalizations and 14 deaths.
Confirmed cases of COVID-19 in long-term healthcare facilities here and in surrounding counties from Dept. of Community Health as of 7 p.m. May 19:
Sunny Grove (Lamar) 28 patients, 11 positive cases, 0 deaths, 0 staff positive.
PruittHealth - Forsyth (Monroe): 49 patients, 53 positive cases, 6 deaths, 11 staff positive.
Bolingreen Health and Rehab (Monroe): 92 patients, 3 positive cases, 0 deaths, 2 staff positive.
Providence Healthcare (Upson): 74 patients, 63 positive cases, 15 deaths, 28 staff positive.
Harborview Health (Upson): 87 patients, 30 positive cases, 15 deaths, 28 staff positive.
Brightmoor Health Care (Spalding): 87 patients, 69 positive cases, 17 deaths, 20 staff positive.
Brightmoor Senior Living (Spalding): 54 patients, 0 positive cases, 0 deaths, 1 staff positive.
Westbury Health Care & Rehab (Butts): 125 patients, 122 positive cases, 30 deaths, 36 staff positive.
May 20, 7 p.m.: LC holds at 44 cases
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks