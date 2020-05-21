Robert Eugene "Buckshot" Cato

Robert Eugene Cato “Buckshot”, age 73 of Barnesville, Georgia, passed away on Tuesday, May 19, 2020 at his residence.
Mr. Cato was born on March 20, 1947 in Upson County, Georgia. He is preceded in death by his parents, Robert Roger Cato and Tommie Yarbrough Cato; his son, Doyle Cato. He was self employed as a carpenter. He was known as Buckshot to all of his friends, was a jokester, outgoing and a fun loving country boy.
Mr. Cato is survived by his wife Victoria H. Cato; sister, Lorraine Cato-Moss; daughters, Angie Cato, Marie Cato and Tina Cato; step-daughters, Billie Castro and Peggy Swango; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
The family will have a small celebration of life gathering on Saturday, May 23, 2020 at 2:00 pm at the home of Robert and Victoria, (1056 Crawford Rd., Barnesville, GA).
