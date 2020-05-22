Class of 2020 marches Saturday with strict security in place

The Lamar County school system has set guidelines for its seniors-only graduation ceremony set for 9 a.m. Saturday at Trojan Field.
“Only graduating seniors and a handful of staff directly involved in the ceremony will be permitted entry to the campus. No spectators will be allowed inside or outside the stadium. We recognize the disappointment COVID-19 has caused for our seniors but we have worked to honor their desire to graduate on the field and in the stadium as a class,” school superintendent Jute Wilson reported Monday.
The ceremony will be live-streamed on the school system’s youtube channel. It will also be recorded and a link will be provided for free downloads. Digital photos will also be available at no charge.
Seniors driving to graduation must enter the premises via Roberta Drive by 8 a.m. They must be in cap and gown and park on the visitor’s side of the stadium. Carpooling is discouraged. Those being dropped off should come through the middle school entrance by 8 a.m. They will be transported to the stadium.
The school system campus will be closed to all traffic until the ceremony has been completed and graduates have vacated the stadium. Masks will be distributed to all seniors. Social distancing will be observed and hand sanitizer will be available.
Grads can pick up their actual diplomas and their color banners (currently hanging on the soccer/practice field fence) at the high school.
The LCHS Class of 2020 will march across the stage at Trojan Field Saturday to get their diplomas. For the first time in school history, no family or friends will be in attendance due to COVID-19. Social distancing will be enforced on the field and security will be in place to make sure no one enters the stadium. Pictured preparing for the event are senior Trojan athletes (clockwise from top left) Grayson Jett, Aderrius Barron, Cayla Bishop and Trinity Fuller. (Photo: Walter Geiger)
