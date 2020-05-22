May 22, 7 p.m.: LC holds at 50; one case at Heritage Inn

Lamar County held at 50 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and one death as of the 7 p.m. Friday case count update from DPH. Lamar is recorded as having nine hospitalizations.
Statewide there have been 41,482 confirmed cases with 7376 hospitalizations and 1808 deaths.
Surrounding counties:
Pike: 48 cases, 9 hospitalizations and 2 deaths.
Upson: 276 cases, 36 hospitalizations and 33 deaths.
Monroe: 114 cases, 17 hospitalizations and 8 deaths.
Butts: 206 cases, 21 hospitalizations and 19 deaths.
Spalding: 250 cases, 44 hospitalizations and 14 deaths.
Confirmed cases of COVID-19 in long-term healthcare facilities here and in surrounding counties from Dept. of Community Health as of 7 p.m. May 22:
Heritage Inn (Lamar): 89 patients, 1 positive case, 0 deaths, 0 staff positive.
Sunny Grove (Lamar) 28 patients, 11 positive cases, 0 deaths, 0 staff positive.
PruittHealth - Forsyth (Monroe): 49 patients, 53 positive cases, 7 deaths, 14 staff positive.
Bolingreen Health and Rehab (Monroe): 92 patients, 3 positive cases, 0 deaths, 3 staff positive.
Providence Healthcare (Upson): 74 patients, 63 positive cases, 15 deaths, 28 staff positive.
Harborview Health (Upson): 87 patients, 30 positive cases, 15 deaths, 28 staff positive.
Brightmoor Health Care (Spalding): 87 patients, 70 positive cases, 18 deaths, 20 staff positive.
Brightmoor Senior Living (Spalding): 54 patients, 0 positive cases, 0 deaths, 1 staff positive.
Westbury Health Care & Rehab (Butts): 123 patients, 122 positive cases, 31 deaths, 36 staff positive.
