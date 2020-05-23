Lamar County remained at 50 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and one death as of the 7 p.m. Saturday case count update from DPH. Lamar is recorded as having nine hospitalizations.
Statewide there have been 42,242 confirmed cases with 7431 hospitalizations and 1822 deaths.
Surrounding counties:
Pike: 48 cases, 9 hospitalizations and 2 deaths.
Upson: 272 cases, 38 hospitalizations and 33 deaths.
Monroe: 116 cases, 18 hospitalizations and 8 deaths.
Butts: 208 cases, 23 hospitalizations and 20 deaths.
Spalding: 253 cases, 45 hospitalizations and 14 deaths.
Confirmed cases of COVID-19 in long-term healthcare facilities here and in surrounding counties from Dept. of Community Health as of 7 p.m. May 22:
Heritage Inn (Lamar): 89 patients, 1 positive case, 0 deaths, 0 staff positive.
Sunny Grove (Lamar) 28 patients, 11 positive cases, 0 deaths, 0 staff positive.
PruittHealth - Forsyth (Monroe): 49 patients, 53 positive cases, 7 deaths, 14 staff positive.
Bolingreen Health and Rehab (Monroe): 92 patients, 3 positive cases, 0 deaths, 3 staff positive.
Providence Healthcare (Upson): 74 patients, 63 positive cases, 15 deaths, 28 staff positive.
Harborview Health (Upson): 87 patients, 30 positive cases, 15 deaths, 28 staff positive.
Brightmoor Health Care (Spalding): 87 patients, 70 positive cases, 18 deaths, 20 staff positive.
Brightmoor Senior Living (Spalding): 54 patients, 0 positive cases, 0 deaths, 1 staff positive.
Westbury Health Care & Rehab (Butts): 123 patients, 122 positive cases, 31 deaths, 36 staff positive.
May 23, 7 p.m.: Lamar remains at 50 cases
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks