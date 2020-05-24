UPDATE: The search security perimeter was pulled at about 2:20 p.m. after a review of video at the jail indicated Veloz was picked up by someone driving a black vehicle near county bus barn. Security video there is now being reviewed. A check of the fugitive's inmate phone logs led to one phone which was pinged on I-75 before being disabled. Veloz is no longer thought to be in the area and is not considered violent.
A trustee kitchen worker at the Lamar County jail fled custody while taking out the trash Sunday at about 12:50 p.m.
The inmate is Julian Tyler Veloz, 23, a Hispanic male. He was in jail on charges of obstruction and theft by receiving stolen property. A perimeter has been set up and search dogs are on the way. Veloz was in orange jail pants and no shirt when he fled.
If you spot him, call 911. More to follow...
Julian Tyler Veloz
