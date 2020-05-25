Tryouts for select soccer begin this week at the LC recreation department.
Tryouts for the Lightning U16 girls select squad will be held May 26 and 27 from 5-7:30 p.m. Coach Jeff Mason and his staff are considering forming a U-13 girls select team. If you are interested, contact him at 404.640.8758.
Coach Michael Newman will also attempt to field a U-13 boys select team. Tryouts are set for June 2, June 5 and June 9 from 6:30-8 p.m. For more information, call the recreation department at 770.358.5800.
Select soccer tryouts begin Tuesday
