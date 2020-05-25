/Unitedbank
Select soccer tryouts begin Tuesday

Walter Geiger
Monday, May 25. 2020
Tryouts for select soccer begin this week at the LC recreation department.

Tryouts for the Lightning U16 girls select squad will be held May 26 and 27 from 5-7:30 p.m. Coach Jeff Mason and his staff are considering forming a U-13 girls select team. If you are interested, contact him at 404.640.8758.

Coach Michael Newman will also attempt to field a U-13 boys select team. Tryouts are set for June 2, June 5 and June 9 from 6:30-8 p.m. For more information, call the recreation department at 770.358.5800.
