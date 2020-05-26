Mr. Ellis “Ray” O’Neal, Sr., age 86, passed away on Sunday, May 24, 2020 at Sunny Grove Assisted Living.
Mr. O’Neal was born on Sunday, November 12, 1933 in Konnarock, Virginia to the late James Monroe O’Neal and Beulah Church O’Neal. He is also preceded in death by his brothers, Jimmy O’Neal, Bernard O’Neal, Billy O’Neal, and his sister, Betty Woodall. Mr. O’Neal was a proud retired Veteran of the United States Air Force, having served twenty years. He served during Vietnam. He was a member of Midway Baptist Church and loved hunting, playing cards and his family dearly.
Ray is survived by his wife of 60 years, Vada O’Neal, children, Ellis O’Neal, Jr., Greg and Lori O’Neal, Linda O’Neal; grandchildren, Heather & Justin Norsworthy, Allen & Calli O’Neal; great grandchildren, Kaylee Norsworthy, Georgia O’Neal; brother, Larry O’Neal, Thomas O’Neal, Bobby O’Neal; sister, Carol Jean & Roy Kirkpatrick; brother-in-law, Ben Woodall; sister-in-law, Juanita Trivett; several nieces and nephews.
A funeral service for Mr. Ray O’Neal will be held Wednesday, May 27, 2020 at 4:00 PM in the Breedlove Memorial Chapel with Reverend Charles Johnson officiating, Interment will follow in Lamar Memory Gardens. The family will greet friends from 3:00 PM until 7:00 PM Tuesday, May 26, 2020 at the Williams-Westbury Funeral Home.
