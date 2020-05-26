Mr. Thomas Henson McDevitt, age 87, of Barnesville, passed away on Saturday, May 23, 2020 at Upson Regional Medical Center.
Thomas was born on Thursday, December 22, 1932 in Atlanta, GA to the late Edward Joseph McDevitt and the late Martha Henson McDevitt. He is also preceded in death by his wife, Barbara Ann Sherling McDevitt. Thomas was a Veteran of the United States Marine Corps and he received a master’s degree from the University of Georgia. He taught history and coached football at Lamar County Comprehensive High School.
Thomas is survived by his children, Kathy & Roy Morris, Maureen & Charles Harden; grandchildren, Rachel & Chason Smith, Bau & Kristin Cherry, Martin Harden, Christopher Harden; great grandchildren, Aadyn Watson, Lily Watson, Tater Smith, Liam Cherry, Olivia Cherry.
A private mass for Mr. Thomas McDevitt will be held at St. Peter the Rock Catholic Church with Father Zahuta officiating. Interment will follow in Greenwood Cemetery. A private rosary service will be held at Williams-Westbury Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making donations to Our Lady of Perpetual Help, 760 Pollard Blvd Atlanta, GA. 30315
Williams-Westbury Funeral Home, 526 College Drive, Barnesville, is serving the McDevitt family.