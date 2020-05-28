The following cases were adjudicated in Lamar superior court May 19-20 via Zoom with Judge Tommy Wilson presiding:
Thomas Porter, fleeing and attempting to elude, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon: seven years in prison, $2500 fine plus surcharges and banishment for circuit.
Hearings in Lamar superior court resumed May 19 with a few court personnel and defendants appearing in person in the courtroom. Other parties to the proceedings attended via videoconferencing technology. Judge Tommy Wilson (left) and Capt. Chris Webster of the LCSO are shown at the bench with the other parties on the video screen in the background. (Photo: Walter Geiger)
Judge Wilson handles criminal sentencing via Zoom
