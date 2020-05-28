/Unitedbank
/Eedition
Hearings in Lamar superior court resumed May 19 with a few court personnel and defendants appearing in person in the courtroom. Other parties to the proceedings attended via videoconferencing technology. Judge Tommy Wilson (left) and Capt. Chris Webster of the LCSO are shown at the bench with the other parties on the video screen in the background. (Photo: Walter Geiger)

Judge Wilson handles criminal sentencing via Zoom

Posted by
Walter Geiger
in Top Stories
Thursday, May 28. 2020
The following cases were adjudicated in Lamar superior court May 19-20 via Zoom with Judge Tommy Wilson presiding:

Thomas Porter, fleeing and attempting to elude, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon: seven years in prison, $2500 fine plus surcharges and banishment for circuit.

Diego Hernandez, trafficking in marijuana: bond granted.

Matthews L. Goetz, trafficking in meth, possession of heroin and possession of Xanax; consent bond granted.

James Whitaker, aggravated assault: bond granted.

Zachary Ward, stalking, criminal damage to property, reckless driving, DUI, simple battery and obstruction: bond set at $5000, stay-away order
.
Christopher Pinson, possession of meth, tail light violation and possession of drug related objects: bench warrant lifted.

Taurean Collier, criminal damage to property: bench warrant lifted.

Kendra Strickland, simple battery: not prosecuted.

Aja Rockwell, DUI, tail light violation and suspended license: 36 months probation and $500 fine.
Bookmark and Share
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
Only registered users may comment on stories. Please login or register to post comments. Your browser must support cookies.
The author does not allow comments to this entry
Copyright © 2008-2011 The Herald-Gazette