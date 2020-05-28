May 28, 7 p.m.: Lamar up to 66 cases

Lamar County had 66 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and one death as of the 7 p.m. Thursday case count update from DPH. Lamar is recorded as having 11 hospitalizations.
Statewide there have been 45,266 confirmed cases with 7829 hospitalizations and 1973 deaths.
Surrounding counties:
Pike: 54 cases, 9 hospitalizations and 2 deaths.
Upson: 280 cases, 39 hospitalizations and 34 deaths.
Monroe: 119 cases, 19 hospitalizations and 8 deaths.
Butts: 223 cases, 27 hospitalizations and 22 deaths.
Spalding: 267 cases, 48 hospitalizations and 21 deaths.
Confirmed cases of COVID-19 in long-term healthcare facilities here and in surrounding counties from Dept. of Community Health as of 7 p.m. May 28:
Heritage Inn (Lamar): 87 patients, 3 positive cases, 0 deaths, 0 staff positive.
Sunny Grove (Lamar) 27 patients, 11 positive cases, 0 deaths, 1 staff positive.
PruittHealth - Forsyth (Monroe): 48 patients, 54 positive cases, 8 deaths, 14 staff positive.
Bolingreen Health and Rehab (Monroe): 91 patients, 3 positive cases, 0 deaths, 4 staff positive.
Providence Healthcare (Upson): 76 patients, 63 positive cases, 15 deaths, 28 staff positive.
Harborview Health (Upson): 88 patients, 30 positive cases, 16 deaths, 28 staff positive.
Brightmoor Health Care (Spalding): 85 patients, 70 positive cases, 20 deaths, 20 staff positive.
Brightmoor Senior Living (Spalding): 54 patients, 0 positive cases, 0 deaths, 1 staff positive.
Westbury Health Care & Rehab (Butts): 120 patients, 123 positive cases, 31 deaths, 36 staff positive.
