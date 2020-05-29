/Unitedbank
Updated: Saturday voting on tap tomorrow

Walter Geiger
Friday, May 29. 2020
Saturday voting in the June 9 general/presidential primary will be available tomorrow. Registered voters can cast ballots from 9 a.m. - 4 p.m. at the elections board office in the courthouse annex. Advance ballots can also be cast all next week.

Polling places throughout the county will be open from 7 a.m. - 7 p.m. on election day for in-person voting. For more information or to request an absentee ballot, call 770.358.5235.

