Quick action by three Barnesville police officers likely saved the life of a man when fire broke out in his home at 122 Adams Court in the wee hours Friday morning. The victim apparently suffered some sort of medical issue while cooking at 1:48 a.m.
Upon arrival, Lt. Mark Evans and officers Justin Sanders and Hunter Vaughn found the residence full of smoke. They spotted a male lying on the floor in the kitchen. Once entry was gained, Sanders and Vaughn pulled the man to safety.
The officers were assisted in entering the home by Barnesville firefighter Andrew Mercer and an unidentified female.
BPD officers Justin Sanders (left) and Hunter Vaughn.
BPD officers rescue man from fire
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks