Mr. James Edward Roussaw more affectionately known as "Dilly Bo" 59 of 146 Bradley Circle transitioned on Tuesday, May 26 in the WellStar Spalding Medical Center.
Private Graveside Services were held Saturday at the O'Neal Cemetery. Minister Clayton Andrews officiated. Trice Funeral Home Inc. of Barnesville is in charge of all professional services.
James is survived by his four sisters Ms. Linda J. Penamon of Barnesville, Mrs, Mary A. (Freddie) Freeman of Milner, Ms. Geraldine Holmes, Ms. Cherry M. Holmes, Ms. Pamela Banks, Ms. Bridgette Crawford, and Ms. Sherri Crawford all of Barnesville. Brothers Mr. Bobby J. Roussaw, Mr. Kennedy Roussaw, and Mr. Robbie Crawford all of Barnesville. Aunts Ms. Annie M. Pennington of Atlanta, Ms. Helen Banks, and Ms. Shirley Crawford both of Barnesville. Devoted friends, Jackie Underwood, Wendy King, Edward Walton Jr., and the Fletcher Family. A host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and dear friends whom all will miss his presence.