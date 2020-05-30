May 30, 1 p.m.: Lamar up to two deaths

Lamar County was at 67 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and two deaths as of the 1 p.m. Saturday case count update from DPH. Lamar is recorded as having 11 hospitalizations. The latest death was of an 87-year-old male. It is unknown if he had pre-existing conditions.
Statewide there have been 46,286 confirmed cases with 7921 hospitalizations and 2003 deaths.
Surrounding counties:
Pike: 54 cases, 9 hospitalizations and 2 deaths.
Upson: 280 cases, 39 hospitalizations and 34 deaths.
Monroe: 121 cases, 19 hospitalizations and 8 deaths.
Butts: 229 cases, 28 hospitalizations and 22 deaths.
Spalding: 275 cases, 49 hospitalizations and 21 deaths.
Confirmed cases of COVID-19 in long-term healthcare facilities here and in surrounding counties from Dept. of Community Health as of 7 p.m. May 29:
Heritage Inn (Lamar): 86 patients, 3 positive cases, 0 deaths, 0 staff positive.
Sunny Grove (Lamar) 27 patients, 11 positive cases, 0 deaths, 1 staff positive.
PruittHealth - Forsyth (Monroe): 48 patients, 55 positive cases, 8 deaths, 15 staff positive.
Bolingreen Health and Rehab (Monroe): 90 patients, 3 positive cases, 0 deaths, 4 staff positive.
Providence Healthcare (Upson): 75 patients, 63 positive cases, 15 deaths, 28 staff positive.
Harborview Health (Upson): 90 patients, 31 positive cases, 16 deaths, 28 staff positive.
Brightmoor Health Care (Spalding): 85 patients, 70 positive cases, 20 deaths, 20 staff positive.
Brightmoor Senior Living (Spalding): 54 patients, 0 positive cases, 0 deaths, 1 staff positive.
Westbury Health Care & Rehab (Butts): 120 patients, 123 positive cases, 31 deaths, 36 staff positive.
