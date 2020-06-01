June 1, 7 p.m.: Lamar up to 71 cases, 1 local nursing home death

(Editor’s note: The oft-visited COVID-19 monitor at barnesville.com will move to one daily update at 7 p.m. starting June 2. This move is due to DPH going to one update per day. The COVID-19 monitor has tracked local statistics and positive cases, including those at local nursing homes, since March 4 and is open to all visitors.)
Lamar County had 71 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and two deaths as of the 7 p.m. Monday case count update from DPH. Lamar is recorded as having 11 hospitalizations.
Statewide there have been 47,899 confirmed cases with 8302 hospitalizations and 2089 deaths.
Surrounding counties:
Pike: 54 cases, 10 hospitalizations and 3 deaths.
Upson: 283 cases, 43 hospitalizations and 34 deaths.
Monroe: 121 cases, 24 hospitalizations and 11 deaths.
Butts: 228 cases, 28 hospitalizations and 24 deaths.
Spalding: 277 cases, 51 hospitalizations and 22 deaths.
Confirmed cases of COVID-19 in long-term healthcare facilities here and in surrounding counties from Dept. of Community Health as of 7 p.m. June 1:
Heritage Inn (Lamar): 87 patients, 3 positive cases, 1 death, 3 staff positive.
Sunny Grove (Lamar) 27 patients, 11 positive cases, 0 deaths, 1 staff positive.
PruittHealth - Forsyth (Monroe): 50 patients, 56 positive cases, 8 deaths, 15 staff positive.
Bolingreen Health and Rehab (Monroe): 90 patients, 3 positive cases, 0 deaths, 4 staff positive.
Providence Healthcare (Upson): 75 patients, 63 positive cases, 15 deaths, 28 staff positive.
Harborview Health (Upson): 90 patients, 31 positive cases, 16 deaths, 28 staff positive.
Brightmoor Health Care (Spalding): 85 patients, 70 positive cases, 20 deaths, 20 staff positive.
Brightmoor Senior Living (Spalding): 53 patients, 0 positive cases, 0 deaths, 1 staff positive.
Westbury Health Care & Rehab (Butts): 120 patients, 123 positive cases, 31 deaths, 36 staff positive.
