Barnesville police chief Craig Cooper confirmed Tuesday morning the city has issued a permit for a 'peaceful protest' downtown Saturday. The applicant for the permit was Krystal Banks.
Chief Cooper said protest participants will march from the courthouse to the E.P. Roberts Center where there will be a time for prayer and speakers in the rear parking lot. "She has expressed her desire for a peaceful protest and for us to remove any disorderly attendees," Cooper said of Banks' request.
The permitted hours for the protest are 9-11 a.m.
'Peaceful protest' set for Saturday here
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks