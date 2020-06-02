On Sunday, May 10, 2020, Dr. Fleming Roberts Childs D.D.S. passed away peacefully after a brief illness at the age of 96.
He was laid to rest with military honors at a private service in Barnesville, Georgia. The ceremony was officiated by Dr. Bill Britt of Peachtree Road United Methodist Church of Atlanta, Georgia.
Dr. Childs was born on July 2, 1923 in Barnesville, Georgia, but grew up in Macon, Georgia. He attended Mercer University where he was a member of Kappa Alpha Order and graduated from Emory University School of Dentistry. He served in World War ll as a captain at Oliver General Hospital in Augusta, Georgia. He was a founding father of Stratford Academy in Macon, Georgia and served many years on the Board of Governors, including a term as president. He received the lifetime membership award in the Sertoma Club and volunteered many years at the Georgia Masonic Children’s Home. He received the Silver Beaver award for his years of service as scout master for MARC Workshop in Macon. He did volunteer work in the emergency room of the Macon Hospital. He was an active member of Mulberry Street United Methodist Church, serving on the administrative board and member of the Solomon Men’s Bible class. He was a member of the American Dental Association, the Georgia Dental Association, and the Central District Dental Association, serving a term as president.
Dr. Childs was preceded in death by his parents, Dr. Wyatt Bentley Childs and Lillian Wooten Childs, his brother Wyatt Wooten Childs (Betty), his sister, Patricia Childs Solomon (Bill), and his grandson Robert Fleming Wharton.
He is survived by his wife of seventy one years, Merle Hardy Childs, his children, Patricia (Patsy) Childs Wharton(Les), Fleming Roberts Childs, Jr., and Cora Susan Childs, his grandchildren, Nancy Elizabeth Wharton( David Maynor), Sarah Wharton Rhino( Randy), Phillip Leslie Wharton, Jr.( Holly MacCormick), Catherine Childs Wharton, John David LaWare( Lauren) and William Powles LaWare( Bethany) and five great grandchildren, and many beloved nieces and nephews.
Dr. Childs was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, and friend to all who knew him.
He loved God, family, and the beauty of the great outdoors and all that it offered. He will be greatly missed.
Macon Memorial Park Funeral Home had charge of the arrangements.