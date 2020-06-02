June 2, 7 p.m.: Lamar holds at 71 cases

(Editor’s note: The oft-visited COVID-19 monitor at barnesville.com will move to one daily update at 7 p.m. starting June 2. This move is due to DPH going to one update per day. The COVID-19 monitor has tracked local statistics and positive cases, including those at local nursing homes, since March 4 and is open to all visitors.)
Lamar County had 71 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and two deaths according to the Tuesday case count update from DPH. Lamar is recorded as having 11 hospitalizations.
Statewide there have been 48,207confirmed cases with 8334 hospitalizations and 2102 deaths.
Surrounding counties:
Pike: 54 cases, 10 hospitalizations and 3 deaths.
Upson: 284 cases, 43 hospitalizations and 34 deaths.
Monroe: 121 cases, 24 hospitalizations and 11 deaths.
Butts: 234 cases, 28 hospitalizations and 24 deaths.
Spalding: 277 cases, 52 hospitalizations and 22 deaths.
Confirmed cases of COVID-19 in long-term healthcare facilities here and in surrounding counties from Dept. of Community Health as of 7 p.m. June 2:
Heritage Inn (Lamar): 87 patients, 3 positive cases, 1 death, 4 staff positive.
Sunny Grove (Lamar) 27 patients, 11 positive cases, 0 deaths, 1 staff positive.
PruittHealth - Forsyth (Monroe): 50 patients, 56 positive cases, 8 deaths, 15 staff positive.
Bolingreen Health and Rehab (Monroe): 90 patients, 3 positive cases, 0 deaths, 4 staff positive.
Providence Healthcare (Upson): 75 patients, 63 positive cases, 15 deaths, 28 staff positive.
Harborview Health (Upson): 90 patients, 32 positive cases, 16 deaths, 28 staff positive.
Brightmoor Health Care (Spalding): 85 patients, 70 positive cases, 20 deaths, 20 staff positive.
Brightmoor Senior Living (Spalding): 53 patients, 0 positive cases, 0 deaths, 1 staff positive.
Westbury Health Care & Rehab (Butts): 119 patients, 123 positive cases, 34 deaths, 36 staff positive.
