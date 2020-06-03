The Georgia High School Association issued guidelines last week which will allow high school athletes to return to conditioning on athletic fields and in weight rooms and other facilities.
LC athletic director Mike Oberg and head football coach Jeff Sloan met Friday to begin discussions on how to resume training here. “We are working on a plan which will allow all of our athletes the opportunity to work out. We hope to have it to Dr. Wilson by mid-week and could have it finalized by Friday,” Oberg said.
Workout groups will be limited to 20 people, including coaches, under the GHSA guidelines. The move paved the way for football, softball and other competitions to resume once the school year begins.
Athletic conditioning can resume June 8
