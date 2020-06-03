June 3, 7 p.m.: Lamar up to 73 cases; another nursing home death

Lamar County had 73 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and two deaths according to the Wednesday case count update from DPH. Lamar is recorded as having 12 hospitalizations.
Statewide there have been 48,894 confirmed cases with 8419 hospitalizations and 2123 deaths.
Surrounding counties:
Pike: 56 cases, 11 hospitalizations and 3 deaths.
Upson: 290 cases, 43 hospitalizations and 34 deaths.
Monroe: 124 cases, 24 hospitalizations and 11 deaths.
Butts: 237 cases, 28 hospitalizations and 24 deaths.
Spalding: 280 cases, 52 hospitalizations and 22 deaths.
Confirmed cases of COVID-19 in long-term healthcare facilities here and in surrounding counties from Dept. of Community Health as of 7 p.m. June 3:
Heritage Inn (Lamar): 87 patients, 19 positive cases, 2 deaths, 4 staff positive.
Sunny Grove (Lamar) 27 patients, 11 positive cases, 0 deaths, 1 staff positive.
PruittHealth - Forsyth (Monroe): 49 patients, 56 positive cases, 8 deaths, 15 staff positive.
Bolingreen Health and Rehab (Monroe): 90 patients, 3 positive cases, 0 deaths, 5 staff positive.
Providence Healthcare (Upson): 75 patients, 63 positive cases, 15 deaths, 28 staff positive.
Harborview Health (Upson): 90 patients, 32 positive cases, 16 deaths, 28 staff positive.
Brightmoor Health Care (Spalding): 85 patients, 70 positive cases, 20 deaths, 20 staff positive.
Brightmoor Senior Living (Spalding): 53 patients, 0 positive cases, 0 deaths, 1 staff positive.
Westbury Health Care & Rehab (Butts): 118 patients, 123 positive cases, 34 deaths, 36 staff positive.
