The Barnesville library will once again offer its popular summer reading program with a move to online work due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
"Readers of all ages will explore all things fairytale, fantasy and myth this summer through our 'Imagine Your Story' program," branch manager Kelly Hughes said.
Registration began June 1 and drive-up sign-ups will be held Monday, June 8 from 11 a.m. - 4 p.m. at the library's front parking lot. This free program is open to all young people ages pre-school through teens. Participants will receive a reading club backpack and be eligible for prize drawings.
Families are urged to register online at www.frrls.beanstack.com. Badges will be earned online when goals of 10, 20 and 40 hours are reached.
For more information, call the library at 770.358.3270.
Summer Reading Program gets underway
