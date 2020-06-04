/Unitedbank
Updated: Council member Claxton hit by vehicle; driver charged

Posted by
Walter Geiger
in Top Stories
Thursday, June 4. 2020
Updated: 4 hours ago
Barnesville city council member Anne Claxton was hit by a vehicle while crossing Main Street in downtown Barnesville Thursday about 2:30 p.m.

Claxton was conscious and communicating at the scene but sufferd serious injures. She was taken by ambulance to Macon Medical Center.

UPDATE: The Claxton family is asking for prayers for Anne who has a brain bleed and is in a life-threatening situation.

UPDATE 2: The driver who struck Claxton, Emily Meadows, was charged with failure to yield to a pedestrian in a crosswalk, according to BPD chief Craig Cooper.

More to follow...

