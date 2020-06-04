June 4, 7 p.m.: LC up to 75 cases; one more nursing home death

Lamar County had 75 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and two deaths according to the Thursday case count update from DPH. Lamar is recorded as having 12 hospitalizations.
Statewide there have been 49,847 confirmed cases with 8557 hospitalizations and 2147 deaths.
Surrounding counties:
Pike: 57 cases, 11 hospitalizations and 3 deaths.
Upson: 289 cases, 43 hospitalizations and 34 deaths.
Monroe: 123 cases, 25 hospitalizations and 11 deaths.
Butts: 240 cases, 28 hospitalizations and 24 deaths.
Spalding: 281 cases, 52 hospitalizations and 22 deaths.
Confirmed cases of COVID-19 in long-term healthcare facilities here and in surrounding counties from Dept. of Community Health as of 7 p.m. June 4:
Heritage Inn (Lamar): 87 patients, 19 positive cases, 2 deaths, 1 patient recovered, 4 staff positive.
Sunny Grove (Lamar) 26 patients, 22 positive cases, 1 death, 1 staff positive.
Riverside Health (Upson): 63 patients, 0 positive cases, 0 deaths, 1 staff positive.
PruittHealth - Forsyth (Monroe): 49 patients, 56 positive cases, 9 deaths, 15 staff positive.
Bolingreen Health and Rehab (Monroe): 90 patients, 3 positive cases, 0 deaths, 1 patient recovered, 5 staff positive.
Providence Healthcare (Upson): 75 patients, 63 positive cases, 15 deaths, 45 patients recovered, 28 staff positive.
Harborview Health (Upson): 90 patients, 32 positive cases, 16 deaths, 22 patients recovered, 28 staff positive.
Brightmoor Health Care (Spalding): 85 patients, 70 positive cases, 20 deaths, 64 patients recovered, 20 staff positive.
Brightmoor Senior Living (Spalding): 53 patients, 0 positive cases, 0 deaths, 1 staff positive.
Westbury Health Care & Rehab (Butts): 118 patients, 123 positive cases, 34 deaths, 84 patients recovered, 36 staff positive.
