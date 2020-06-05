A unique event is on tap for June 27 which will benefit the Boys & Girls Clubs of North Central Georgia of which the new Barnesville club is affiliated. The Duck Derby takes place along the Yellow River near Porterdale. Participants sponsor a duck for $20. On derby day, 6000 numbered ducks are dumped into the river and follow a roped course to the finish line. The owner of the winning duck takes home $10,000.
You can buy a duck at the local club building at the rear of the LCES campus or online at bgcngc.com/duckderby. If you purchase online, make sure to select Barnesville in the portal so the local club benefits from your donation. For more information, call Sandra Watts at 678.572.3156.
Duck Derby to benefit B&G Club
