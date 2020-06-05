Ms. Rebecca H. Geiger 74, of Lithonia transitioned Thursday June 4, 2020 in the Emory Hillandale.
Private Graveside Services will be held Visitation will be held on Thursday June 11, 2020 4-6pm.
She leaves to cherish her memory Four Daughters Ms. Stephanie Geiger of Stockbridge, Ms. Dephanie Hiley of Decatur, Ms. Melissa (Terry) Higgins of Little Rock, and Mrs. Bridget (James) Mack of Jacksonville. Four Sons Dr. Douglas (Dionne) Geiger of Jonesboro, Mr. James Geiger of Griffin, Mr. Bobby (Lakeitha) Geiger of Lithonia, and Mr. Stephen Geiger of McDonough. 17 Grandchildren 16 Great-Grandchildren 2 Great-Great Grandchildren also survive. Sisters Ms. Lena M. Bentley, Ms. Johnnie F. Goodman, Ms. Shelley Mason all of Barnesville. Brothers Mr. Clarence Williams of Barnesville, Mr. Bobby Holloway of Macon, Mr. Paul (Martha) Harris of Decatur, and Mr. Fred (Grace) Haris of Barnesville. A host nieces, nephews, cousins, and many dear friends whom will miss her presence.