Lamar County had 76 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and three deaths according to the Friday case count update from DPH. Lamar is recorded as having 12 hospitalizations. The latest death was that of an 85-year-old female.
Statewide there have been 50,621 confirmed cases with 8646 hospitalizations and 2174 deaths.
Surrounding counties:
Pike: 59 cases, 11 hospitalizations and 3 deaths.
Upson: 290 cases, 43 hospitalizations and 35 deaths.
Monroe: 123 cases, 26 hospitalizations and 11 deaths.
Butts: 242 cases, 28 hospitalizations and 24 deaths.
Spalding: 292 cases, 53 hospitalizations and 22 deaths.
Confirmed cases of COVID-19 in long-term healthcare facilities here and in surrounding counties from Dept. of Community Health as of 7 p.m. June 5:
Heritage Inn (Lamar): 87 patients, 19 positive cases, 2 deaths, 1 patient recovered, 5 staff positive.
Sunny Grove (Lamar) 26 patients, 11 positive cases, 1 death, 1 staff positive.
Riverside Health (Upson): 63 patients, 0 positive cases, 0 deaths, 1 staff positive.
PruittHealth - Forsyth (Monroe): 48 patients, 56 positive cases, 9 deaths, 15 staff positive.
Bolingreen Health and Rehab (Monroe): 90 patients, 3 positive cases, 0 deaths, 1 patient recovered, 6 staff positive.
Providence Healthcare (Upson): 74 patients, 63 positive cases, 15 deaths, 47 patients recovered, 28 staff positive.
Harborview Health (Upson): 91 patients, 32 positive cases, 16 deaths, 22 patients recovered, 28 staff positive.
Brightmoor Health Care (Spalding): 85 patients, 70 positive cases, 20 deaths, 64 patients recovered, 20 staff positive.
Brightmoor Senior Living (Spalding): 53 patients, 0 positive cases, 0 deaths, 1 staff positive.
Westbury Health Care & Rehab (Butts): 118 patients, 123 positive cases, 34 deaths, 84 patients recovered, 36 staff positive.
June 5, 7 p.m.: 76 cases, three deaths
