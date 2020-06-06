"And not a cross word was spoken," that's how one attendee described Saturday's Black Lives Matter protest as it neared its end.
An estimated 300 people were in attendance at Myles-Wimberly Park to which protesters marched from the courthouse. The crowd was near evenly-split between concerned black and white citizens. A succession of speakers noted how special Barnesville is and encouraged unity.
"What's love go to do with it? Love has everything to do with it," Rev. Waylon Knight said, summing up the sentiment.
Protest organizer Krystal Banks (left) was overcome with emotion near the end of Saturday's event. Comforting her is Belinda Pennamon of the BPD who sang 'Amazing Grace'. (Photo: Walter Geiger)
