June 8, 7 p.m.: LC holds at 76 cases

Lamar County held at 76 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and three deaths according to the Monday case count update from DPH. Lamar is recorded as having 12 hospitalizations.
Statewide there have been 52,497 confirmed cases with 8746 hospitalizations and 2208 deaths.
Surrounding counties:
Pike: 62 cases, 11 hospitalizations and 3 deaths.
Upson: 290 cases, 43 hospitalizations and 35 deaths.
Monroe: 123 cases, 26 hospitalizations and 11 deaths.
Butts: 244 cases, 28 hospitalizations and 24 deaths.
Spalding: 296 cases, 52 hospitalizations and 21 deaths.
Confirmed cases of COVID-19 in long-term healthcare facilities here and in surrounding counties from Dept. of Community Health as of 7 p.m. June 8:
Heritage Inn (Lamar): 86 patients, 20 positive cases, 2 deaths, 1 patient recovered, 7 staff positive.
Sunny Grove (Lamar) 27 patients, 11 positive cases, 1 death, 3 patients recovered, 1 staff positive.
Riverside Health (Upson): 63 patients, 0 positive cases, 0 deaths, 1 staff positive.
PruittHealth - Forsyth (Monroe): 48 patients, 56 positive cases, 9 deaths, 15 staff positive.
Bolingreen Health and Rehab (Monroe): 90 patients, 3 positive cases, 0 deaths, 1 patient recovered, 6 staff positive.
Providence Healthcare (Upson): 75 patients, 64 positive cases, 15 deaths, 47 patients recovered, 28 staff positive.
Harborview Health (Upson): 91 patients, 32 positive cases, 16 deaths, 22 patients recovered, 28 staff positive.
Brightmoor Health Care (Spalding): 85 patients, 70 positive cases, 20 deaths, 64 patients recovered, 20 staff positive.
Brightmoor Senior Living (Spalding): 53 patients, 0 positive cases, 0 deaths, 1 staff positive.
Westbury Health Care & Rehab (Butts): 118 patients, 123 positive cases, 34 deaths, 84 patients recovered, 37 staff positive.
