Gordon eyes return to in-person instruction

Gordon State College is launching a phased program for employees and students to return to campus with guidance from the University System of Georgia (USG). The USG is working with the Governor’s COVID-19 Task Force, the Georgia Department of Public Health (GDPH) and The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) experts to mitigate the spread of the virus and to make informed decisions affecting the status of any USG campus or the system.
Since mid-March, the college has been operating primarily through remote teleworking environments associated with the COVID-19 pandemic.
"The global pandemic has altered the way we will approach the Fall 2020 semester,” President Kirk A. Nooks said. “However, we are excited about the opportunity to resume face-to-face instruction and events in August. Over the next couple of months, we will invest our time and energy to ensure the campus is ready to receive eager students who are seeking an outstanding college experience.”
The return to work plan includes a series of phases with gradual and staggered schedules. Some employees are fully on campus, others in a limited capacity on campus and others continuing to telework. The majority of staff and faculty will be back on campus August 12, the first day of classes for the fall semester.
“Preparing for a safe return has required us to re-think how we will offer classes and house students given the current guidance from disease experts,” Nooks said.
Cleaning will be enhanced on campus along with certain campus and office modifications are a part of the college’s approach.
During the phases of the return to work plan, staff will be present in offices on campus, but buildings and facilities on campus will be open to the public on an appointment-basis as the institution continues to take measures to train employees for the anticipated re-opening of campus in August. Students, prospective students and guests are still encouraged to conduct business with the college by phone or email.
The Facilities team members have been on campus since mid-May along with limited a number of additional essential personnel to ensure the campus received the appropriate deep-cleaning in all areas. Facilities members have implemented an enhanced cleaning schedule to disinfect facilities per CDC guidelines
