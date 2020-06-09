Final results will be late in that 2130 absentee ballots must be hand counted. The elections office staff was overwhelmed and did not get them counted early.
UPDATE: The count was suspended at 3:30 a.m. Wednesday with a number of damaged absentee ballots which remain to be replicated for scanning. That process will resume Wednesday afternoon. At 3:35 a.m. Wednesday, the Secretary of State's website had not updated state results since 10:20 p.m. Tuesday. The new vote tabulation equipment was not getting rave reviews.
UPDATE 2: AT 8:50 A.M. WEDNESDAY, the state elections website was still only partially functional. It had no results from Upson County uploaded. A review of results from newspaper coverage indicated Beth Camp leading Kenny Coggins in the Dist, 131 house race 4902-4719.
Due to the chaos, no results had been finalized.
INCOMPLETE LAMAR COUNTY RESULTS
MILNER MAYOR:
Andy Marlowe: 142
Richard Smith: 144
MILNER COUNCIL:
Vicki Morgan: 130
Regina Stephens: 157
SCHOOL BOARD, DIST. 3:
Emily Hutto: 270
L.D. Park: 59
Josh Swatts: 408
STATE HOUSE, DIST. 131: (Republican. Winner to face Democrat Chris Benton in the general election in November.)
Beth Camp: 681
Kenny Coggins: 391
Camp has a lead district wide.
