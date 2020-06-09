Final results will be late in that 2130 absentee ballots must be hand counted. The elections office staff was overwhelmed and did not get them counted early. The state elections division is not posting any results until all polls in Georgia have closed.
INCOMPLETE RESULTS
MILNER MAYOR:
Andy Marlowe: 57
Richard Smith: 50
MILNER COUNCIL:
Vicki Morgan: 48
Regina Stephens: 59
SCHOOL BOARD, DIST. 3:
Emily Hutto: 89
L.D. Park: 19
Josh Swatts: 150
STATE HOUSE, DIST. 131: (Republican. Winner to face Democrat Chris Benton in the general election in November.)
Beth Camp: 278
Kenny Coggins: 123
