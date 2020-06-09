/Unitedbank
Updated: ELECTION RESULTS: Final results will be late

Posted by
Walter Geiger
in Top Stories
Tuesday, June 9. 2020
Updated: 2 hours ago
Final results will be late in that 2130 absentee ballots must be hand counted. The elections office staff was overwhelmed and did not get them counted early. The state elections division is not posting any results until all polls in Georgia have closed.

INCOMPLETE RESULTS

MILNER MAYOR:
Andy Marlowe: 57
Richard Smith: 50

MILNER COUNCIL:
Vicki Morgan: 48
Regina Stephens: 59

SCHOOL BOARD, DIST. 3:
Emily Hutto: 89
L.D. Park: 19
Josh Swatts: 150

STATE HOUSE, DIST. 131: (Republican. Winner to face Democrat Chris Benton in the general election in November.)
Beth Camp: 278
Kenny Coggins: 123

