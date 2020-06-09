A voting law-mandated recount will be forthcoming in the Milner mayoral race where Richard Smith led Andy Marlowe by two votes 144-142.
Absentee ballots were still being replicated and counted at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday. Only one of those was thought to be a Milner ballot.
Beth Camp held a near 200-vote advantage over Kenny Coggins in the District 131 state house race.
The Secretary of State's election website remained only partially functional as dusk settled Wednesday.
More to follow...
•••••••••••••••••••••
Earlier coverage...
Final results will be late in that 2130 absentee ballots must be hand counted. The elections office staff was overwhelmed and did not get them counted early.
UPDATE: The count was suspended at 3:30 a.m. Wednesday with a number of damaged absentee ballots which remain to be replicated for scanning. That process will resume Wednesday afternoon. At 3:35 a.m. Wednesday, the Secretary of State's website had not updated state results since 10:20 p.m. Tuesday. The new vote tabulation equipment was not getting rave reviews.
UPDATE 2: AT 8:50 A.M. WEDNESDAY, the state elections website was still only partially functional. It had no results from Upson County uploaded. A review of results from newspaper coverage indicated Beth Camp leading Kenny Coggins in the Dist, 131 house race 4902-4719.
Due to the chaos, no results had been finalized.
INCOMPLETE LAMAR COUNTY RESULTS
MILNER MAYOR:
Andy Marlowe: 142
Richard Smith: 144
MILNER COUNCIL:
Vicki Morgan: 130
Regina Stephens: 157
SCHOOL BOARD, DIST. 3:
Emily Hutto: 270
L.D. Park: 59
Josh Swatts: 408
STATE HOUSE, DIST. 131: (Republican. Winner to face Democrat Chris Benton in the general election in November.)
Beth Camp: 681
Kenny Coggins: 391
Camp has a lead district wide.
Updated: ELECTION RESULTS: Recount in Milner
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks