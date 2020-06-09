Lamar County held at 76 confirmed cases of COVID-19 but was up to four deaths according to the Tuesday case count update from DPH. Lamar is recorded as having 12 hospitalizations. The latest death was that of an 83-year-old white female with no underlying conditions. Lamar's previously-recorded deaths were of an 87-year-old white male and two white females ages 85 and 81.
Statewide there have been 53,249 confirmed cases with 8872 hospitalizations and 2285 deaths.
Surrounding counties:
Pike: 64 cases, 11 hospitalizations and 3 deaths.
Upson: 290 cases, 43 hospitalizations and 36 deaths.
Monroe: 124 cases, 26 hospitalizations and 12 deaths.
Butts: 253 cases, 28 hospitalizations and 25 deaths.
Spalding: 301 cases, 55 hospitalizations and 22 deaths.
Confirmed cases of COVID-19 in long-term healthcare facilities here and in surrounding counties from Dept. of Community Health as of 7 p.m. June 9:
Heritage Inn (Lamar): 86 patients, 20 positive cases, 2 deaths, 1 patient recovered, 7 staff positive.
Sunny Grove (Lamar) 27 patients, 11 positive cases, 1 death, 3 patients recovered, 1 staff positive.
Riverside Health (Upson): 63 patients, 0 positive cases, 0 deaths, 1 staff positive.
PruittHealth - Forsyth (Monroe): 48 patients, 56 positive cases, 10 deaths, 15 staff positive.
Bolingreen Health and Rehab (Monroe): 90 patients, 3 positive cases, 0 deaths, 1 patient recovered, 6 staff positive.
Providence Healthcare (Upson): 75 patients, 64 positive cases, 15 deaths, 47 patients recovered, 28 staff positive.
Harborview Health (Upson): 93 patients, 32 positive cases, 16 deaths, 27 patients recovered, 28 staff positive.
Brightmoor Health Care (Spalding): 85 patients, 70 positive cases, 20 deaths, 64 patients recovered, 20 staff positive.
Brightmoor Senior Living (Spalding): 53 patients, 0 positive cases, 0 deaths, 1 staff positive.
Westbury Health Care & Rehab (Butts): 118 patients, 123 positive cases, 34 deaths, 84 patients recovered, 37 staff positive.
June 9
