Memo from Dr. Jute Wilson, school superintendent:
We were pleased to receive notice from Governor Kemp's office late last week of a budget cut from the initial 14% reduction to a projected 11% reduction for next school year. We originally planned for 10 furlough days for all staff. However, through the assistance of Cares Act funding, savings from reduced operational expenses during the shutdown, a 2% cut to non-salary expenditures next year, and borrowing an estimated $1.2 million from the fund balance (savings), we are happy to present an approved calendar consisting of 5 furlough days (3 student days and 2 professional learning days). Employees who traditionally work 180-day (most SNP, bus drivers, many paras) will only experience 3 furlough days, since they are not scheduled to work on PL days.
We will all take 3 furlough days Feb 24-26, immediately after the 2-day winter break. July 23 & 24 will be furlough days as well. These calendar reductions will be spread out between all 12 paychecks to reduce the impact.
This calendar contains 177 student days; a full week for Fall Break, Thanksgiving Break, 2 weeks at Christmas, and a full week for Winter & Spring Break.
Preplanning is scheduled to begin Monday, July 27. Open House is Wednesday, July 29. The first day of school will be Friday, July 31. The last day of school is scheduled to be May 21st with graduation on May 22nd. Adjustments may be made depending on state or federal guidelines (COVID-19, weather emergencies, etc).
We will send out an updated calendar tomorrow with corrected margins, but we wanted to inform you of the revised schedule, so you can plan accordingly.
Thank you for your patience, understanding, and resilience as we work through these unpredictable times.
Please direct any questions to your supervisor. Enjoy your summer.
Go Trojans!
School starts July 31
