A recount is likely in the Milner mayoral race where Andy Marlowe and Richard Smith tied with 144 votes apiece.
In the other Milner race, that for city council, Regina Stephens topped Vicki Dickens-Morgan 159-131.
UPDATE: Statement from elections supervisor Anita Reid:
As of right now, we haven’t scheduled a recount. The Milner Mayor’s race is tied which I’m told by the state that means a runoff election however these are only unofficial and incomplete results. I think everyone has forgotten about the “unofficial and incomplete” part of the election results. This election has not been finalized. We still have provisionals that have to be researched, approved or denied. Also, we still have a few outstanding military ballots. We are asking everyone to have a little patience and know that we are working diligently to get the June 9, 2020 General Primary Election behind us so we can move forward to the runoff election. Per the Georgia Election Code we have until Friday, June 19, 2020 to have this election certified.
Source: Georgia Secretary of State
Updated: Milner mayoral race tied
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks