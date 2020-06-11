Lamar County was up to 79 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and five deaths according to the Thursday case count update from DPH. Lamar is recorded as having 12 hospitalizations.
The latest death was that of an 86-year-old male whose race and risk factors were not listed.
Statewide there have been 54,793 confirmed cases with 9073 hospitalizations and 2375 deaths.
Surrounding counties:
Pike: 65 cases, 11 hospitalizations and 3 deaths.
Upson: 295 cases, 43 hospitalizations and 38 deaths.
Monroe: 126 cases, 26 hospitalizations and 14 deaths.
Butts: 255 cases, 28 hospitalizations and 26 deaths.
Spalding: 308 cases, 55 hospitalizations and 24 deaths.
Confirmed cases of COVID-19 in long-term healthcare facilities here and in surrounding counties from Dept. of Community Health as of 7 p.m. June 11:
Heritage Inn (Lamar): 83 patients, 24 positive cases, 5 deaths, 1 patient recovered, 8 staff positive.
Sunny Grove (Lamar) 27 patients, 11 positive case, 1 death, 3 patients recovered, 1 staff positive.
Riverside Health (Upson): 64 patients, 0 positive cases, 0 deaths, 0 staff positive.
PruittHealth - Forsyth (Monroe): 48 patients, 56 positive cases, 10 deaths, 15 staff positive.
Bolingreen Health and Rehab (Monroe): 89 patients, 3 positive cases, 0 deaths, 1 patient recovered, 6 staff positive.
Providence Healthcare (Upson): 76 patients, 64 positive cases, 15 deaths, 46 patients recovered, 28 staff positive.
Harborview Health (Upson): 94 patients, 32 positive cases, 16 deaths, 31 patients recovered, 28 staff positive.
Brightmoor Health Care (Spalding): 85 patients, 70 positive cases, 20 deaths, 64 patients recovered, 20 staff positive.
Brightmoor Senior Living (Spalding): 52 patients, 0 positive cases, 0 deaths, 1 staff positive.
Westbury Health Care & Rehab (Butts): 118 patients, 123 positive cases, 34 deaths, 84 patients recovered, 38 staff positive.
June 11, 7 p.m.: 78 cases, 5 deaths
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks