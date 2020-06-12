Issues with absentee ballot tabulation on election night led to inaccuracies in results reporting. As of approximately 1:30 p.m. Friday, new tabulations show Andy Marlowe won election to the post of Milner mayor over Richard Smith 110-101.
The snafu also impacted the previous totals in the Milner city council race. The new tally in that race is Regina Stephens 117 Vicki Dickens-Morgan 94.
Source: Georgia Secretary of State
Updated: No tie after all: Marlowe wins
