/Unitedbank
/Eedition
Source: Georgia Secretary of State

Updated: No tie after all: Marlowe wins

Posted by
Walter Geiger
in Top Stories
Friday, June 12. 2020
Updated: 5 hours ago
Issues with absentee ballot tabulation on election night led to inaccuracies in results reporting. As of approximately 1:30 p.m. Friday, new tabulations show Andy Marlowe won election to the post of Milner mayor over Richard Smith 110-101.

The snafu also impacted the previous totals in the Milner city council race. The new tally in that race is Regina Stephens 117 Vicki Dickens-Morgan 94.

Please login or register to read the rest of this story.
Bookmark and Share
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
Only registered users may comment on stories. Please login or register to post comments. Your browser must support cookies.
The author does not allow comments to this entry
Copyright © 2008-2011 The Herald-Gazette