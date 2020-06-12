/Unitedbank
County will work with Milner on stormwater issue

Posted by
Walter Geiger
in Headlines
Friday, June 12. 2020
The Lamar County commission voted unanimously June 4 to assist Milner with storm water infrastructure repairs on Old Hwy. 41 at Matthews Road. The action was taken at a special called meeting.

The commission approved an agreement in which it will provide $5000-$6000 worth of work on the project and Milner will provide $3500 worth of materials. The Milner city council is to vote on the agreement at its next meeting June 15.
