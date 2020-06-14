June 14: 79 cases, 5 deaths

Lamar County held at 79 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and five deaths according to the Sunday case count update from DPH. Lamar is recorded as having 12 hospitalizations.
Statewide there have been 57,681 confirmed cases with 9248 hospitalizations and 2451 deaths.
Surrounding counties:
Pike: 69 cases, 11 hospitalizations and 3 deaths.
Upson: 295 cases, 44 hospitalizations and 40 deaths.
Monroe: 130 cases, 26 hospitalizations and 14 deaths.
Butts: 245 cases, 28 hospitalizations and 32 deaths.
Spalding: 314 cases, 56 hospitalizations and 24 deaths.
Confirmed cases of COVID-19 in long-term healthcare facilities here and in surrounding counties from Dept. of Community Health as of June 12:
Heritage Inn (Lamar): 80 patients, 24 positive cases, 5 deaths, 1 patient recovered, 10 staff positive.
Sunny Grove (Lamar) 27 patients, 11 positive case, 1 death, 3 patients recovered, 1 staff positive.
Riverside Health (Upson): 64 patients, 0 positive cases, 0 deaths, 1 staff positive.
PruittHealth - Forsyth (Monroe): 48 patients, 56 positive cases, 10 deaths, 15 staff positive.
Bolingreen Health and Rehab (Monroe): 88 patients, 3 positive cases, 0 deaths, 1 patient recovered, 6 staff positive.
Providence Healthcare (Upson): 76 patients, 64 positive cases, 15 deaths, 46 patients recovered, 28 staff positive.
Harborview Health (Upson): 94 patients, 35 positive cases, 16 deaths, 31 patients recovered, 28 staff positive.
Brightmoor Health Care (Spalding): 85 patients, 70 positive cases, 20 deaths, 64 patients recovered, 20 staff positive.
Brightmoor Senior Living (Spalding): 52 patients, 0 positive cases, 0 deaths, 1 staff positive.
Westbury Health Care & Rehab (Butts): 117 patients, 123 positive cases, 34 deaths, 84 patients recovered, 38 staff positive.
