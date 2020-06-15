Entrepreneur, businesswoman and Barnesville city council member Anne Claxton died at a hospice facility in Macon at 2:20 a.m. Monday.
She was struck by a vehicle at 2:30 p.m. June 4 in a downtown crosswalk and suffered severe injuries.
Funeral arrangements are pending.
UPDATE:
A Celebration of Life will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday at Summers Field Park to allow for social distancing. Rev. Garth Forster will officiate. Attendees are encouraged to dress casually. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to First Baptist Church.
A private graveside service will follow at Greenwood Cemetery.
Anne Claxton
Updated: Anne Claxton has died; Celebration of Life scheduled
