/Unitedbank
/Eedition
Anne Claxton

Updated: Anne Claxton has died; Celebration of Life scheduled

Posted by
Walter Geiger
in Top Stories
Monday, June 15. 2020
Updated: 3 hours ago
Entrepreneur, businesswoman and Barnesville city council member Anne Claxton died at a hospice facility in Macon at 2:20 a.m. Monday.

She was struck by a vehicle at 2:30 p.m. June 4 in a downtown crosswalk and suffered severe injuries.

Funeral arrangements are pending.

UPDATE:

A Celebration of Life will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday at Summers Field Park to allow for social distancing. Rev. Garth Forster will officiate. Attendees are encouraged to dress casually. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to First Baptist Church.

A private graveside service will follow at Greenwood Cemetery.
Bookmark and Share
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
Only registered users may comment on stories. Please login or register to post comments. Your browser must support cookies.
The author does not allow comments to this entry
Copyright © 2008-2011 The Herald-Gazette