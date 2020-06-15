/Unitedbank
Douglas Foster Sr.

Tasha Webster
in Death Notices
Monday, June 15. 2020
Douglas Foster Sr., 65, formerly of Barnesville transitioned on June 10, 2020 in Augusta University Medical Center. Visitation will be held Monday June 15, 2020 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the funeral home. Private graveside services will be held. Trice Funeral Home Inc. of Barnesville has been entrusted with all professional services.

 Douglas leaves to cherish his memory, children, Latosha (Willie) Proctor of Forsyth, Douglas (Crystal) Foster of Augusta, and Phillip Foster; sisters, including Sandra Mayes, Mary (Chistopher) Middlebrooks and Carolyn (Robert) Blount all of Barnesville, Zaundra (David) Morgan of Griffin, Joann Crowder, Dorrine (James) Reed of Columbus, OH, Vanessa (Willie) Brooks of Bedford Heights, OH, and Kimberly Crowder of Mayfield Heights, OH; brothers, including Albert (Nancy) Smith of Augusta, Samuel Smith and Ronald (Ebony) Smith, both of Barnesville, Gregory Smith of Jackson, Larry (Lorna) Crowder and Douglas Crowder Jr., both of Maple Heights, OH and a host of grandchildren & great-grandchildren, aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, and many dear friends whom all will miss him dearly.
