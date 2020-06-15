Mrs. Gloria Annette “Anne” Claxton, passed away peacefully on Monday, June 15, 2020 due to injuries sustained in a traffic accident on June 4th.
Anne is survived by her devoted husband, Bill Claxton; mother, Bonnie Mae Huffman; three children, Courtney Claxton, Zack Claxton, and Kathryn (Josh) Green; her adored grandson, Daniel Noe; brother, Eddie (Cathy) Hughes; along with several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins. She is preceded in death by her father, John Hughes, and two brothers, Jeff Hughes and Kenneth Hughes.
Anne was born in Gay, Georgia, and was raised in Meriwether County. She graduated from Manchester High School and attended West Georgia University before returning to Warm Springs to help support her family. It was then, at the age of 23, that she opened her first of many successful businesses, The Blue Willow Café. Anne moved to Barnesville in June of 1989, along with her husband and three young children. She attended First Baptist Church of Barnesville where she was a member of the Ruth Sunday School Class and served as the church hostess on Wednesday nights for many years. Anne was a devoted mother to her children and doting “Gr-Anne” to her only grandson. She was heavily involved in the community as a long-time member of the Barnesville City Council, a member of the Chamber of Commerce, and member of the Azalea Garden Club. At the age of 54, she graduated alongside her daughter, Courtney from Flint River Technical College as an LPN and then completed her BSN shortly after. Anne worked at Heritage Inn as a nurse, eventually serving as a Regional Wound Care Consultant with Ethica. As a businesswoman she owned and operated The Jewelry Store and later, along with her husband, Antiques on Atlanta. She loved her “work family” and treasured her friendship with “The Blondines”.
A funeral service for Mrs. Anne Claxton will be held Wednesday, June 17, 2020 at 10:00 A.M. at Summers Field Park in Barnesville. Seating will be provided but attendees are welcome to bring their own. Golf carts welcomed. A casual, outdoor service has been planned to encourage social distancing measures. A private graveside service will follow at Greenwood Cemetery with Rev. Garth Forster officiating.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to First Baptist Church of Barnesville, 200 Zebulon Street, Barnesville, GA, 30204.
Williams-Westbury Funeral Home, 526 College Drive, Barnesville is serving the Claxton family.
The family would also like to thank David Rose and the City of Barnesville for their assistance in planning the service.