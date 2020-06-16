Lamar County held at 79 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and five deaths according to the Tuesday case count update from DPH. Lamar is recorded as having 12 hospitalizations.
Statewide there have been 59,078 confirmed cases with 9454 hospitalizations and 2529 deaths.
Surrounding counties:
Pike: 71 cases, 11 hospitalizations and 4 deaths.
Upson: 300 cases, 44 hospitalizations and 42 deaths.
Monroe: 133 cases, 26 hospitalizations and 14 deaths.
Butts: 246 cases, 28 hospitalizations and 32 deaths.
Spalding: 326 cases, 59 hospitalizations and 25 deaths.
Confirmed cases of COVID-19 in long-term healthcare facilities here and in surrounding counties from Dept. of Community Health as of June 16:
Heritage Inn (Lamar): 80 patients, 24 positive cases, 5 deaths, 1 patient recovered, 10 staff positive.
Sunny Grove (Lamar) 27 patients, 11 positive cases, 1 death, 5 patients recovered, 1 staff positive.
Riverside Health (Upson): 64 patients, 0 positive cases, 0 deaths, 1 staff positive.
PruittHealth - Forsyth (Monroe): 49 patients, 56 positive cases, 10 deaths, 10 patients recovered, 15 staff positive.
Bolingreen Health and Rehab (Monroe): 89 patients, 3 positive cases, 0 deaths, 3 patients recovered, 6 staff positive.
Providence Healthcare (Upson): 76 patients, 64 positive cases, 15 deaths, 46 patients recovered, 28 staff positive.
Harborview Health (Upson): 96 patients, 35 positive cases, 16 deaths, 31 patients recovered, 28 staff positive.
Brightmoor Health Care (Spalding): 84 patients, 70 positive cases, 20 deaths, 64 patients recovered, 20 staff positive.
Brightmoor Senior Living (Spalding): 53 patients, 0 positive cases, 0 deaths, 1 staff positive.
Westbury Health Care & Rehab (Butts): 116 patients, 123 positive cases, 34 deaths, 83 patients recovered, 38 staff positive.
Updated: June 16: 79 cases, 5 deaths
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks