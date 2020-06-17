Three detained in downtown Barnesville

Three people were detained in downtown Barnesville Wednesday afternoon after reports came in regarding a man waving a gun around in the parking lot at Sammie's. The three were taken into custody near Tire Mart on the north end of Main Street. The report triggered a massive law enforcement response.
A handgun was recovered. It was reported stolen out of Statesboro.
No injuries were reported.
More to follow....
Photo composite: Walter Geiger
