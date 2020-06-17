/Unitedbank
Three detained in downtown Barnesville

Walter Geiger
in Headlines
Wednesday, June 17. 2020
Three people were detained in downtown Barnesville Wednesday afternoon after reports came in regarding a man waving a gun around in the parking lot at Sammie's. The three were taken into custody near Tire Mart on the north end of Main Street. The report triggered a massive law enforcement response.

A handgun was recovered. It was reported stolen out of Statesboro.

No injuries were reported.

More to follow....
