Lamar County was up to 84 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and five deaths according to the Wednesday case count update from DPH. Lamar is recorded as having 12 hospitalizations.
Statewide there have been 60,030 confirmed cases with 9543 hospitalizations and 2575 deaths.
Surrounding counties:
Pike: 76 cases, 10 hospitalizations and 3 deaths.
Upson: 308 cases, 44 hospitalizations and 42 deaths.
Monroe: 135 cases, 26 hospitalizations and 15 deaths.
Butts: 247 cases, 28 hospitalizations and 32 deaths.
Spalding: 332 cases, 60 hospitalizations and 29 deaths.
Confirmed cases of COVID-19 in long-term healthcare facilities here and in surrounding counties from Dept. of Community Health as of June 17:
Heritage Inn (Lamar): 80 patients, 24 positive cases, 5 deaths, 1 patient recovered, 10 staff positive.
Sunny Grove (Lamar) 27 patients, 11 positive cases, 1 death, 5 patients recovered, 1 staff positive.
Riverside Health (Upson): 64 patients, 0 positive cases, 0 deaths, 1 staff positive.
PruittHealth - Forsyth (Monroe): 49 patients, 56 positive cases, 11 deaths, 10 patients recovered, 15 staff positive.
Bolingreen Health and Rehab (Monroe): 89 patients, 3 positive cases, 0 deaths, 3 patients recovered, 6 staff positive.
Providence Healthcare (Upson): 76 patients, 64 positive cases, 15 deaths, 46 patients recovered, 28 staff positive.
Harborview Health (Upson): 96 patients, 52 positive cases, 16 deaths, 31 patients recovered, 28 staff positive.
Brightmoor Health Care (Spalding): 84 patients, 70 positive cases, 20 deaths, 64 patients recovered, 15 staff positive.
Brightmoor Senior Living (Spalding): 53 patients, 0 positive cases, 0 deaths, 1 staff positive.
Westbury Health Care & Rehab (Butts): 116 patients, 123 positive cases, 34 deaths, 83 patients recovered, 38 staff positive.
July 17: 84 cases, 5 deaths
