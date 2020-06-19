Gov. Brian Kemp announced last week that Georgia’s TV and film industry was cleared for full resumption of production. One of the first projects since the thaw in restrictions will be shot here Sunday.
After checking out multiple possibilities, an Atlanta location scout selected the area of the Lamar County jail for shooting a music video. Little is known about the Father’s Day shoot other than the fact it will utilize “some really cool vehicles”.
Music video to be filmed at Lamar jail
