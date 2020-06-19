LC athletes pumped about return to workouts

Lamar County athletes started working out last week in anticipation of a return to athletic competition later this summer. Precautions are in place due to the COVID-19 pandemic though high school age young people are among the least susceptible to the virus.
Workout groups are limited to 25 people including coaches and neither coaches nor players can switch groups. No sport-specific gear can be used at present and drills are limited to conditioning and weight training.
Athletes and coaches are screened daily. Any participant with a fever or symptoms is quarantined for 14 days and cannot return until that time has passed or they test negative for coronavirus, according to coach Mike Oberg.
The response has been overwhelming. The high school football team had 83 players workout spread across six groups, according to coach Jeff Sloan. The middle school football team had 26 players work out in two groups. The LCHS softball team had 24 girls work out in two groups and the girls basketball team also had a group participate.
Monday saw LCMS softball and basketball players added to the program. Volleyball athletes will begin conditioning June 22.
“It was an amazing week highlighted by all the energy and excitement the kids have for returning to school and getting back to work in their respective sports. We are extremely grateful that we were able to get a jumpstart on our summer programs while also putting together a plan that will ensure the safety of each of our student athletes and coaches,” Sloan concluded.
