June 20: 87 cases, 6 deaths

Lamar County was up to 87 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and six deaths according to the Saturday case count update from DPH. Lamar is recorded as having 12 hospitalizations. The latest reported death is of an 88-year-old white person. Sex is unknown. No pre-existing conditions.
Statewide there have been 63,809 confirmed cases with 9837 hospitalizations and 2642 deaths.
Surrounding counties:
Pike: 81 cases, 10 hospitalizations and 3 deaths.
Upson: 319 cases, 43 hospitalizations and 43 deaths.
Monroe: 135 cases, 26 hospitalizations and 15 deaths.
Butts: 246 cases, 29 hospitalizations and 32 deaths.
Spalding: 337 cases, 59 hospitalizations and 31 deaths.
Confirmed cases of COVID-19 in long-term healthcare facilities here and in surrounding counties from Dept. of Community Health as of June 19:
Heritage Inn (Lamar): 78 patients, 25 positive cases, 6 deaths, 1 patient recovered, 10 staff positive.
Sunny Grove (Lamar) 27 patients, 11 positive cases, 1 death, 4 patients recovered, 1 staff positive.
Riverside Health (Upson): 64 patients, 0 positive cases, 0 deaths, 1 staff positive.
PruittHealth - Forsyth (Monroe): 49 patients, 56 positive cases, 10 deaths, 10 patients recovered, 15 staff positive.
Bolingreen Health and Rehab (Monroe): 89 patients, 3 positive cases, 0 deaths, 3 patients recovered, 6 staff positive.
Providence Healthcare (Upson): 76 patients, 64 positive cases, 15 deaths, 46 patients recovered, 28 staff positive.
Harborview Health (Upson): 95 patients, 52 positive cases, 16 deaths, 34 patients recovered, 28 staff positive.
Brightmoor Health Care (Spalding): 84 patients, 70 positive cases, 20 deaths, 64 patients recovered, 15 staff positive.
Brightmoor Senior Living (Spalding): 53 patients, 0 positive cases, 0 deaths, 1 staff positive.
Westbury Health Care & Rehab (Butts): 116 patients, 123 positive cases, 34 deaths, 83 patients recovered, 39 staff positive.
